Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.35

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.35 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57.

About Gecina

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.