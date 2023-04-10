G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,163.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.