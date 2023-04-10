G999 (G999) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,433.83

G999 (G999) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7,433.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00060841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

