Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

