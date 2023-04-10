Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,248 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $252,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.02. 156,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.54.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

