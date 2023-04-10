Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,902,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 116,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.00. 484,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

