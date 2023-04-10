Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.75. 1,111,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.04. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

