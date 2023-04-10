Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $99.00. The company had a trading volume of 592,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,702. The firm has a market cap of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.