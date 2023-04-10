Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 164,477 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $681,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

