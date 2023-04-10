First Interstate Bank Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.35. 1,632,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,179,297. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

