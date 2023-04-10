First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Articles

