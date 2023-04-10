First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys $10,700.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director William K. Hood bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $10,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 767,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,420,926.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $158.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.42.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

