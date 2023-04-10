Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £700.42 million, a PE ratio of 365.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.82 ($2.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.36.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

