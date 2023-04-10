Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £700.42 million, a PE ratio of 365.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.51. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 196.82 ($2.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.36.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
