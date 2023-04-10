Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $283.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $182.00.

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.78.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $271.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $275.28.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

