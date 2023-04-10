Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.41

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Ergo has a market cap of $96.01 million and $211,700.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00004989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,303.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00319689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00566172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00441440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,994,943 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

