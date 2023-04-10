ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Reaches $24.19

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $24.19 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,125.00 or 0.99937024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01050567 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $66.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.