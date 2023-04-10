Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $52.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,662,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

