Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.