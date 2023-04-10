Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Emeren Group Stock Down 1.0 %

SOL stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.50.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Emeren Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 202,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.