Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
SOL stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.50.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
