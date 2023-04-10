Efinity Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $503,845.64 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $48.88 million and $503,845.64 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,114,729 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

