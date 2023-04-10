eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $49.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $56.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

