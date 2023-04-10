Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) PT Lowered to $12.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.44 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 265,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

