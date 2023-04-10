Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.75.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $146.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,107 shares of company stock valued at $30,631,770 over the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Duolingo by 74.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

