Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.75.
Duolingo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $146.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,107 shares of company stock valued at $30,631,770 over the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Duolingo by 74.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.