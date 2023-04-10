Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0829 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.51 billion and $442.57 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00319448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,874,936,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

