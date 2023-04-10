Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0062

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Divi has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $361,630.89 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,824,208 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,351,020,863.9094105 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.00620146 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $364,966.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

