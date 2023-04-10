Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Insider Activity

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 529.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 419.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

