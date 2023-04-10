Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,890

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

