Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Grenke Stock Performance
GKSGF stock opened at 28.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 25.32. Grenke has a 52 week low of 21.56 and a 52 week high of 28.25.
About Grenke
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grenke (GKSGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.