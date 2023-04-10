Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Grenke Stock Performance

GKSGF stock opened at 28.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 25.32. Grenke has a 52 week low of 21.56 and a 52 week high of 28.25.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

