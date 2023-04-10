Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grenke (OTCMKTS:GKSGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Grenke Stock Performance

GKSGF stock opened at 28.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 25.32. Grenke has a 52 week low of 21.56 and a 52 week high of 28.25.

About Grenke

(Get Rating)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.