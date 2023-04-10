Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $574.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $485.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

