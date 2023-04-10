DEI Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, DEI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $485.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00319215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011893 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

