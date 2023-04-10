Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

DVDCF stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.