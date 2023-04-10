Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

