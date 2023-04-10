CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,048. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 247,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 75,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

