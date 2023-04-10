Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 382071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.