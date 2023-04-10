Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $404,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 1,139,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

