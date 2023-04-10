Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

