Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Conflux has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $143.69 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001313 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,322.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00318110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00564436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00072071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00439570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,023,815 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,781,806,350.7882657 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36732132 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $133,825,194.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

