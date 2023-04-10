Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $281.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,088.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00319243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00544852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00436425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,217,744 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,067,988.959031 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.3716365 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $139,669,886.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.