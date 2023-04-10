Comparing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intuitive Machines has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.29%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $1.31 million 332.65 -$5.77 million ($0.03) -68.83 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Energetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -290.56% -151.63% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Applied Energetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen McCahon and Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

