Comparing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amarin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -28.66% -17.60% -11.31% Aeterna Zentaris N/A -29.85% -21.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Aeterna Zentaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 1.50 -$105.80 million ($0.27) -5.07 Aeterna Zentaris $5.64 million 2.11 -$22.73 million ($4.63) -0.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aeterna Zentaris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.9% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amarin and Aeterna Zentaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amarin presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 73.36%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Volatility & Risk

Amarin has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarin beats Aeterna Zentaris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.