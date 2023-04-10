Comparing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Amarin and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amarin
|-28.66%
|-17.60%
|-11.31%
|Aeterna Zentaris
|N/A
|-29.85%
|-21.24%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Amarin and Aeterna Zentaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amarin
|$369.19 million
|1.50
|-$105.80 million
|($0.27)
|-5.07
|Aeterna Zentaris
|$5.64 million
|2.11
|-$22.73 million
|($4.63)
|-0.53
Insider & Institutional Ownership
31.9% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amarin and Aeterna Zentaris, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amarin
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1.83
|Aeterna Zentaris
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Amarin presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 73.36%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.
Volatility & Risk
Amarin has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Amarin beats Aeterna Zentaris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
