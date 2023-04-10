Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $169.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $365,063.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,035.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,055 and sold 304,098 shares valued at $16,537,363. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 302,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

