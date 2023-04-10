ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

