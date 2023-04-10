Citigroup Trims Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Target Price to $36.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,707,000 after buying an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,706,000 after buying an additional 165,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

