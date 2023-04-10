Citigroup Trims Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price to $17.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.43%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

