Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,870.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,851.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,610.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,537.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

