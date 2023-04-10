CEEK VR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00029455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018658 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,212.44 or 0.99926648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08518414 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,144,252.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

