CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $68.73 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $68.73 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,305.08 or 1.00006127 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08619878 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,848,099.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

