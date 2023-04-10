Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) vs. Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Critical Comparison

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -721.40% -46.02% -24.62% Ayr Wellness -53.64% -11.72% -6.07%

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayr Wellness has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 5 6 3 0 1.86 Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canopy Growth and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 186.42%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3,000.00%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 1.89 -$241.08 million ($6.01) -0.26 Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.09 -$245.47 million ($3.59) -0.17

Canopy Growth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Canopy Growth on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.