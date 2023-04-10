Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$184.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$161.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway to a sell rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$163.25.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$159.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.57. The stock has a market cap of C$106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$137.26 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.086714 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.862 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

