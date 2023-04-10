Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 265,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.